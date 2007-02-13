e-Learning Development Costs Down to 30%, Speed Up to 300%, Featured in 3-Minute and Rapid e-Learning Workshop

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2007 --Based on the 3-Minute e-Learning book written by e-Learning expert Ray Jimenez, Ph.D., the 3-Minute and Rapid e-Learning workshop helps instructional designers, e-Learning developers, managers and leaders focus their content to rapid applications and immediate performance on the job. The workshop will teach participants how to focus on finding “applications points” in order to focus, streamline, and help learners apply the lessons immediately on the job. Additionally, the workshop will provide numerous examples and case studies on how to implement content by drastically cutting costs and speeding up delivery time. The workshop also covers an orientation on new trends and developments in software that can help rapidly develop and deliver content. Furthermore, with the concept of 3-Minute and Rapid e-Learning, participants will learn ideas on how to update and refocus their Learning Management Systems (LMSs) to be more job metrics focused and enabled for on-the-job rapid learning.



Participants will have the following take-aways worth over $500



- 3-Minute e-Learning Train-the-Trainer Kit

- Book, demos, and templates

- Storyboard Builder and Budgeting Software

- Demos, prototypes, examples

- Process of rapid content development for SMEs

- Ray Jimenez’s book 3-Minute e-Learning



The workshop will be held in New York, NY, June 4, 2007; Schaumburg, IL, June 7, 2007; Vienna, VA (Washington DC), June 12, 2007 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.



For more details, please visit this link http://ela.vftraining.com/workshops-pce/pce/



You may also call (626) 930-0160 or e-mail support@vignettestraining.com



Vignettes for Training (VFT) is an e-learning services company. VFT assists clients develop and convert content to online learning, implement a Learning Management Systems, and host the programs through VFT's secure web servers. VFT also delivers a unique blended e-learning workshop for instructional designers, trainers, managers and executives.



