e-Learning Development Costs Down to 30%, Speed Up to 300%, Featured in 3-Minute and Rapid e-Learning Workshop

e-Learning expert Ray Jimenez, PhD conducts The 3-Minute and Rapid e-Learning (3-MEL) Workshop, a hands-on and practical workshop for delivering e-Learning content that cuts the costs down to 30% and increase the speed of delivery as fast as 300%. The workshop is also designed to extend and expand the use of e-Learning content, authoring tools and LMSs in rapidly changing business conditions and job expectations. The workshops are scheduled to start on June 4, 2007 at New York, NY.
Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2007 --Based on the 3-Minute e-Learning book written by e-Learning expert Ray Jimenez, Ph.D., the 3-Minute and Rapid e-Learning workshop helps instructional designers, e-Learning developers, managers and leaders focus their content to rapid applications and immediate performance on the job. The workshop will teach participants how to focus on finding “applications points” in order to focus, streamline, and help learners apply the lessons immediately on the job. Additionally, the workshop will provide numerous examples and case studies on how to implement content by drastically cutting costs and speeding up delivery time. The workshop also covers an orientation on new trends and developments in software that can help rapidly develop and deliver content. Furthermore, with the concept of 3-Minute and Rapid e-Learning, participants will learn ideas on how to update and refocus their Learning Management Systems (LMSs) to be more job metrics focused and enabled for on-the-job rapid learning.
Participants will have the following take-aways worth over $500
- 3-Minute e-Learning Train-the-Trainer Kit
- Book, demos, and templates
- Storyboard Builder and Budgeting Software
- Demos, prototypes, examples
- Process of rapid content development for SMEs
- Ray Jimenez’s book 3-Minute e-Learning
The workshop will be held in New York, NY, June 4, 2007; Schaumburg, IL, June 7, 2007; Vienna, VA (Washington DC), June 12, 2007 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.
