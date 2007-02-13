Asda iBrochure Is 3rd Most Viewed Web Link Ever and Wins Sales Gold Award

Cheshire, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2007 --The Asda Christmas "Gift Guide" iBrochure produced by the Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) ranked as a firm favourite amongst customers this Christmas and notched up two notable accolades.



It achieved the status of the 3rd most viewed link from the Asda website and won a 'Gold Award' as one of MIG's most successful sales solutions in 2006. It was also responsible for a significant increase in the awareness of Asda’s Christmas offering, and demonstrated the power of online and offline communications working together by integrating with the offline magazine and the Asda Website, as well as driving footfall into the stores through the ability to print off a “Santa’s List”. This was the first time Asda had used MIG's unique iBrochure technology.



The iBrochure was launched on November 17th to a test file of over 1 million on-line shoppers as a link within 4 creative email variants using MIG's e-MSG broadcast email platform. It was also featured on the main website (www.asda.com) as the Christmas gift guide. On-line shoppers were given the opportunity to browse the catalogue, select their chosen gifts and add them to 'Santa's List' which could then be printed and used as an 'aide memoire' for shopping in-store and as a traffic driver for on-line sales. MIG's WoW platform (literally “Who or What”) then delivered real-time reporting to show not only the performance of the email campaign but also the effectiveness of the iBrochure itself in terms of the performance of each image, page, spread and the value of sales attributed to each product, along with who it was that performed each activity, thus providing unique customer insight.



Adam Culkin, Online Marketing Manager (seen here receiving the gold award from Gordon Hewlett, Asda's Head of General Merchandise Online) was responsible for initiating and managing the project with the team from MIG. Commenting on the success, Gordon Hewlett said: “Thanks to the WoW platform and its real-time reporting facilities behind the iBrochure and email solution, the whole campaign and iBrochure performance was fully analysed and reported on within 5 days of launch. This was helpful both for further Christmas marketing and of course planning for 2007 which will see significant growth."



Stephen Sumner, MIG’s Group Production and Development director said, "We are delighted to be working with Asda to help develop not only Asda's on-line promotion but also to contribute to their customer insight. The iBrochure campaign showed conclusively that a web link to an iBrochure will deliver a significant extra volume of new customers in addition to those who received the linked email; in this case over 15 times the volume of known responders. We are proud of everything we do but in particular 6 pieces of work for our clients stood out as exceptional for 2006 and without doubt the Asda iBrochure was a well deserved winner of the Gold Award."



The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is an award-winning digital direct marketing organisation, offering a unique 'Customer Farming' multi-channel strategy, intelligent data and communications solutions using its own software, the 'Intelligent Marketing® toolkit. Their unique iBrochure solution has already benefited the likes of Asda, Center Parcs, Debenhams, Harcourt, JD Williams, The Pier, and Viking Direct.



