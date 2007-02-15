Workshop on Scenario-Based e-Learning (SBL): Creating Highly Engaging e-Learning, Faster and Lower Cost

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2007 --Based on the upcoming Scenario-Based e-Learning book Sex & Violence in e-Learning authored by e-Learning expert Ray Jimenez, Ph.D., Creating Engaging Scenario-Based e-Learning (SBL) Workshop helps managers, instructional designers, e-Learning developers and leaders build powerful and provocative stories and scenarios in a high-discovery process, selecting characters that delivers learning points and creating impacts on the job performance.



”Sex & Violence in e-Learning” means using primal emotions of conflict, pain, and pleasure which moves learners. Without these emotions and characters embedded in SBLs, the SBLs become boring and fail to engage the learners”, according to Dr. Jimenez.



The workshop provides a hands-on, step-by-step session in designing the architecture of an SBL in the form of snippets, or vignettes using reality simulation. Participants will experience and learn through live online demos, templates and software solutions. It also teaches each participant how to manage costs, create a budget and plan, and document storyboards and as guide for the interactive and software developers.



Participants will have the following take-aways worth over $500

- Advance Workshop Activity: “My most embarrassing moment taught me…” Ray Jimenez will host an advance social-networking through a WIKI to involve participants online and—before the workshop—in building an SBL through collaborative and virtual method. Participants will construct mini-SBLs on “My most embarrassing moment taught me…” The selected winner will receive $1,000 worth of services to produce a mini-SBL provided by Ray Jimenez.

- Book--- Scenario Based Learning (SBL)

- Demos, templates and resources



The workshop will be held in New York, NY, June 5, 2007, Schaumburg, IL, June 8, 2007Vienna, VA (Washington DC), June 13, 2007 – from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm



For more details, please visit this link http://ela.vftraining.com/workshops-pce/pce/.



You may also call (626) 930-0160 or e-mail support@vignettestraining.com.



Vignettes for Training (VFT) is an e-learning services company. VFT assists clients develop and convert content to highly engaging online learning, implement a Metrics Drive Learning Systems, and host the programs through VFT's secure web servers. VFT also delivers a unique blended e-learning workshop for instructional designers, trainers, managers and executives.



