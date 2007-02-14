ReadyGo and Articulate: Software for Rapid e-Learning Development by Tom Gafford

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2007 --The American Society for Training and Development-Los Angeles Chapter commences ReadyGo and Articulate: Software for Rapid e-Learning Development, a virtual meeting of the chapter’s special division monthly assembly. The group’s discussion will focus on rapid development and delivery of training material as the big push in the e-Learning industry today. Tom Gafford, highly regarded speaker and experienced training developer leads the event.



Using two rapid development tools, READYGO and ARTICULATE, Gafford demonstrates how these tools will allow users to create e-Learning web pages quickly with minimum learning curve required for the use of these tools. The lecture also covers the use of pre-existing training material to produce e-learning training quickly. Gafford will also discuss the pros and cons of each tool, as well as the features users should look for in selecting a tool to produce training web pages.



The virtual meeting will be on Wednesday, February 28, 2007, from 4:30-5:30 PM PST. Participants may register by visiting http://astd.vftraining.net/. For more information please send an email to support@vignettestraining.com or call (626) 930-0160.



Powered by Vignettes for Training (VFT) is an e-learning services company. VFT assists clients develop and convert content to highly engaging online learning, implement a Metrics Drive Learning Systems, and host the programs through VFT's secure web servers. VFT also delivers a unique blended e-learning workshop for instructional designers, trainers, managers and executives.

