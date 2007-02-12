FeatureTel to Tackle Charlotte’s (Voice) Traffic

Releigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2007 --FeatureTel, a premier hosted VoIP provider, today announced it has expanded into the Charlotte market with a fully operational point of presence. The company has partnered with Pro Systems, a computer and network services company, to offer FeatureTel’s flagship solution, FUSION, to Charlotte businesses. Unlike other Internet-based telephony services currently available in Charlotte, FUSION is an enterprise grade, private-connection-based, hosted VoIP service. It offers clients the benefits of business continuity, thanks to its bunkered, hosted model, as well as unmatched Quality of Service (QOS) due to its private connection approach.



Quality of service (QOS), something that had been largely taken for granted when public switched network was the only option in telephony, has become a key concern for enterprises considering a switch to VoIP. Distorted audio and frequent disconnects that tend to take place at times when public Internet traffic is most intense rank highly among these organizations’ fears. Luckily for FUSION customers, they are protected from the shortcomings of Internet telephony, as their calls are routed to a private connection.



“We are proud to continue to expand the footprint of our FUSION service,” commented Paul Levering, CEO of FeatureTel. “We strongly believe that operating a private connection is the key to ensuring hosted VoIP quality of service (QOS),” he added.



In addition to one-of-a kind QOS, FeatureTel’s Charlotte customers will also benefit from the fact that FUSION is a hosted VoIP service. This means that the telephony system is not located at the customer’s office, but instead in a secure building with redundant power supplies, carriers and servers. Business continuity is therefore ensured even in the face of unforeseen events that could affect power supplies and access to physical offices. In those instances, FeatureTel will reroute calls to individual cell phones or alternative locations. The company’s Triangle customers have recently experienced the benefits of a hosted technology first hand, when a chemical fire shut down most of the town of Apex.



“Pro Systems is excited to be partnering with FeatureTel and reselling this premium VoIP solution to Charlotte businesses,” said Gary Hutchins, President of Pro Systems. ”After using FeatureTel’s products for over a year, we look forward to marketing FUSION in the Charlotte area.”



About FeatureTel, LLC

Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, FeatureTel is a premier hosted VoIP provider. FeatureTel’s enterprise level telephony solutions are employed by companies in the Financial, Legal and Retail industries, among others. FeatureTel was the first hosted VoIP carrier in North Carolina to receive Competitive Local Exchange Certification by the state’s Utilities Commission. In addition, the company was recognized as a Top 25 Phone Service Provider by the American Cities Network of Business Journals. FeatureTel clients include Hutchison Law Group, Capstone Bank, Fidelity National Title Insurance and LeBleu Water. For more information, contact FeatureTel at (919) 459-2300, e-mail info@featuretel.com or visit www.featuretel.com.



About Pro Systems, Inc.

Headquartered in Matthews, NC, Pro Systems has been offering Computer, Networking and Internet solutions to professionals and small business in North and South Carolina since 1978. Pro Systems has consistently been ranked in the Charlotte Business Journal’s Top 25 List of Web Design Firms. For more information, contact Pro Systems, Inc. at 800-849-0001, email gary@prosystems.com or visit www.prosystems.com.

