Zeus Internet Robot Saves Small Internet Businesses from Oblivion

Franklin, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2007 --David Notestine, the developer of the "Zeus Internet Robot" offers a no-nonsense course on successful Internet Marketing, along with a stable, work-horse software program, for the low price of $99.



For the past ten years, users have successfully used his program to take their web sites from 0 visitors to high-traffic sites, in a matter of a few short months.



Zeus is an easy to use Intelligent, Internet Robot, that creates traffic to your web site, in numbers beyond your wildest dreams. Zeus creates thousands of link trades by automatically finding web sites, you train him to find, then doing 95% of the work involved in Link Marketing.



Zeus is the original and only web crawling robot, link trading tool. Why is a web crawler so good? Zeus uses keywords and keyword phrases to find, analyze and score web sites to match your Themes or subjects of your web site. Once trained, it can bring you 100-150 matching, quality ThemeSites a day, with which to trade links.



The optional zSearch turns Zeus into a complete search engine. Link directory visitors are able to search for any topic of interest within the Zeus directory.



For more information, go to:



http://www.cyber-robotics.com



