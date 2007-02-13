PWI Attains Gold Certified Partner Status in Microsoft Partner Program

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2007 --PWI, Inc., (http://www.pwicorp.com) a leader in globally distributed software development services today announced it has attained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program with competencies in Data Management and ISV/Software Solutions, recognizing PWI’s expertise and impact in the technology marketplace. As a Gold Certified Partner, PWI has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and proven ability to meet customers’ needs. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training and support, giving them a competitive advantage in the channel.



Since 1993, PWI has maximized IT budgets by leveraging globally-distributed development teams specializing in software design and programming. PWI collaborates with internal corporate IT organizations and third-party IT consulting firms to expand their software development capabilities “on-demand” or on a long-term basis. PWI is committed to providing software engineering talent and expertise that helps clients innovate and generate measurable and lasting business value.



“We are extremely pleased to have attained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program. This allows us to clearly promote our expertise and relationship with Microsoft to our customers,” said Greg Salvato, PWI CEO. “The benefits provided through our Gold Certified Partner status will allow us to continue to enhance the offerings that we provide for customers.”



“Customers are looking for partner companies that can bridge the gap between their business demands and technology capabilities,” said Allison Watson, vice president of the Worldwide Partner Sales and Marketing Group at Microsoft Corp. “They need to trust in a company that can act as an expert adviser for their long-term strategic technology plans. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners, which have certified expertise and direct training and support from Microsoft, can build a positive customer experience with our technologies. Today, Microsoft recognizes PWI as a new Gold Certified Partner for demonstrating its expertise providing customer satisfaction using Microsoft products and technology.”



As one of the requirements for attaining Gold Certified Partner status, PWI had to declare a Microsoft Competency. Microsoft Competencies are designed to help differentiate a partner’s capabilities with specific Microsoft technologies to customers looking for a particular type of solution. Each competency has a unique set of requirements and benefits, formulated to accurately represent the specific skills and services that partners bring to the technology industry.



The ISV/Software Solutions Competency recognizes the skill and focus partners bring to a particular solution set. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners that have obtained this competency have a successful record of developing and marketing packaged software based on Microsoft technologies.



The Data Management Solutions Competency is designed for Microsoft Certified and Gold Certified Partners that have proved their competency in deploying data warehousing, online analytical processing, data mining, decision support and in-depth reporting solutions. Specializations within the competency are Business Intelligence and Database Management.



“Microsoft Competencies make it easier for our partners to position their offerings to our mutual customers, better align their business with Microsoft’s marketing initiatives and form closer relationships with other industry partners,” said Bill Baker, general manager of business intelligence for SQL Server at Microsoft Corp. “Through the Data Management Solutions Competency, we can assist our industry partners’ proficiency in developing and deploying business intelligence applications more quickly and easily, and help them align with our goal of making business intelligence solutions more pervasive and accessible to everyone.”



The Microsoft Partner Program was launched in October 2003 and represents Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to the success of partners worldwide. The program offers a single, integrated partnering framework that recognizes partner expertise, rewards the total impact that partners have in the technology marketplace, and delivers more value to help partners’ businesses be successful.



About PWI, Inc.

PWI is a leader in globally distributed software development services that maximize IT budgets, fuel innovation, streamline operations and ensure competitive advantage. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, PWI determines, designs, delivers and supports business-critical communications, intelligence, infrastructure, and workflow solutions for large and medium-sized enterprises.



For PWI Sales or Marketing Information, visit http://www.pwicorp.com

Greg Salvato, PWI, Inc., 732-212-8110 ext. 235, gsalvato@pwicorp.com

