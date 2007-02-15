Benefits Solutions Group Becomes Charter Member of the Wealth Protection Alliance for Michigan

Southfield, Michigan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2007 --Keith L. Mohn, CLU, ChFC, LIC a full-service financial planner who works with business owners, physicians, and professionals throughout Michigan has joined The Wealth Protection Alliance (WPA), a national network of CPA’s, attorneys and financial planners whose goal is to help clients build and preserve their wealth. Keith states: “this is a great opportunity for our company and for clients all over Michigan-- the WPA brings nationally recognized financial solutions from some of the top authors and strategists in the country to our locale, we could not be more excited to be a charter member of the WPA”.



The WPA is a partnership between Jarvis & Mandell, LLC (Los Angeles and New York) and Agilis Benefit Services, LP (Dallas), two firms who have independently become leaders in the areas of wealth preservation over the last several years. By combining these two successful firms and utilizing their strong relationships with accountants and attorneys, and the support of insurance companies and broker dealers, the WPA offers sophisticated and multi-disciplinary techniques to its clientele. This multi-disciplinary approach is designed to give clients superior alternatives to traditional planning.



As a charter WPA member in Michigan, Mr. Mohn’s firm, Benefits Solutions Group, LLC will offer these innovative solutions and participate in daily educational sessions to broaden its’ knowledge. Ultimately, it will be clients in Michigan who benefit most by having access to national expertise, and having it delivered with local service. Mr. Mohn is a financial consultant and lecturer, and President of Benefits Solutions Group, LLC, in Keego Harbor, Michigan, a full service financial consulting and planning firm specializing in working with high net worth individuals, business owners and medical professionals. Mr. Mohn has been servicing the financial needs of medical professionals since 1983, is a member of The Wealth Protection Alliance and can be reached at 248-681-9320. Keith can be reached at 248-681-9320, or keith@benefitsolutionsgroup.biz. The firm’s website is www.benefitsolutionsgroup.biz.



David Mandell JD, MBA and Christopher Jarvis MBA, the founders of Jarvis & Mandell, have been recognized as experts by the physician community for years. They have written numerous books, including The Doctor’s Wealth Protection Guide (endorsed by several state medical societies) and “Risk Management for the Practicing Physician,” accredited to give physicians up to 6.25 hours of Category I Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit. Their latest book, Wealth Preservation: Build and Preserve Your Financial Fortress and their unique concept of a “personal economy” led to appearances on Bloomberg Television and Good Day, New York (Fox-TV) – expanding their expertise to include business owners, entrepreneurs and real estate investors.



AGILIS Benefit Services, a boutique investment banking and benefits firm, caters to successful private businesses and their owners. AGILIS has developed a variety of proprietary tools that solve challenges related to taxation, asset protection, benefits, retirement, and estate planning. Through these and merger and acquisition deals, AGILIS has handled over $1,600,000,000 in transactions over the past 10 years.



The Wealth Protection Alliance is based out of New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and St. Croix (USVI) with 57 members and affiliates nationwide. For more information about the WPA, contact Todd Goldfarb, Director of Marketing, at 212-972-0355. To reach Benefits Solutions Group, LLC call: 248-681-9320.

