WANTED: A Few Good Men – With a Note from Their Mother

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, A Match Made in 7, a Massachusetts based speed dating business, has issued a challenge to well meaning moms with single sons throughout their New England service area. For all the company’s Suburban Speed Dating events scheduled in February and March, provided that their mom nominates them as a “Nice guy,” the first ten single guys who register get in for half price. This is a promotion in which “Nice Guys” actually finish first!



Referrals are not limited to matchmaking mothers. Well meaning sisters, aunts, grandmothers, step-moms, daughters, former girl friends, female friends, co-workers, etc. can also get in on the act. To be eligible, the recommendation must be 50 words or less and be able to be verified by A Match Made in 7. The entry should explain what makes her “Nice Guy” such a great catch.



What’s in it for Mom? Besides having the satisfaction of lending cupid a helping hand, her recommendation could win her a gift certificate to at a day-spa in her area. At each event, singles in attendance will vote for their favorite recommendation. Although only the first ten male registrations with a valid recommendation will qualify for the reduced price admission, all valid entries associated with a specific event and a paid registrant are eligible to compete.



Deadline for nominations is midnight, February 28, 2007 or the registration deadline for an event - whichever comes first. (For example, if someone is attending an event on 2/21/2007, he must be nominated and registered before 2/17/2007.) Following the final March event, A Match Made in 7 will determine their choice from among the entries voted as favorites. On March 31, 2007 they’ll announce the matchmaking mom’s identity and her winning entry on the company’s website amatchmadein7.com.



A Match Made in 7, based in Central Massachusetts, runs speed dating events for singles in suburban Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Suburbs served include those in Central, Northern, Metrowest and Southeastern Massachusetts. Connecticut communities served include suburbs east and west of Hartford, the greater Norwalk-Stamford-Westport and the New London-Norwich areas.



For more information about this promotion, A Match Made in 7, its singles events and business networking services contact Paula Pogorzelski or visit http://aMatchMadeIn7.com.

