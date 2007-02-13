Free Voice Changing Software Works with Microsoft Vista

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2007 --Screaming Bee LLC is proud to announce the release of a free voice changer that works with Microsoft Vista. MorphVOX Junior is a free Windows PC tool used to change the voice of a person online. It can also broadcast sound effects over any chat program. The new version of MorphVOX Junior continues to sport ease-of-use and now works well with Vista.



"With the release of Windows Vista, we wanted to ensure that all our products work well with the new operating system," explains Mark Ramirez, CEO of Screaming Bee. He adds, “This includes full support for our free voice changer which has become very popular with gamers and people who use instant messaging.”



Designed for simplicity from the start, MorphVOX Junior makes it easy for a user to change their voice. The built-in Voice Doctor can quickly analyze a user’s speech and make adjustments for the built-in voices. MorphVOX Junior includes three fixed voices and four sound effects that can be broadcasted over instant messaging.



In addition, since MorphVOX Junior was developed for online games, it has a number of features that gamers find useful – such as push-to-talk and key mapping. Gamers can easily upgrade to the MorphVOX Classic or Pro, which allows access to additional voices, sounds, after effects, and more.



The new version of the MorphVOX Junior has improved audio quality using some of the latest enhancements to the MorphVOX voice-changing engine. It also allows easy control over the microphone and recording source.



MorphVOX Junior can be used with games like World of Warcraft, EVE Online, EverQuest 2, Guild Wars, Counter Strike and many more. It also works well with chat programs such as Xfire, TeamSpeak, Skype, Google Talk, Yahoo Messenger, AOL Messenger, Roger Wilco and Ventrilo.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games, VoIP and multimedia applications. For more information regarding our products, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com

