Easy Recovery Passwords in Opera

Taganrog, Rostov, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --Opera Password Recovery Master is a great tool for any user of Opera. It’ll instantly recover a password to protected web sites and mail accounts stored by Opera. The program will recover only those passwords that have been cashed by Opera. If you have lost or forgotten your password, the program will return it to you instantly as soon as you start it!



The best in Opera Password Recovery Master is its total simplicity that makes it easy to learn and use even for people who are not exposed to computer technologies. To recover a password, they only need to start the program and it’ll instantly recover and display all site and mail account passwords. In doing this, the length and complexity of the password doesn’t really matter because the program has powerful artificial intelligence that is able to recover any password. Even passwords in non-English languages are recovered too.



Opera Password Recovery Master has some features to make using it convenient. For example, it lets you set an access password to prevent unauthorized access to the program’s functionality. Besides, it can store retrieved information in a formatted text file or copy it to clipboard. All these and other features are delivered in a user friendly interface that is free from confusing, value-added features. The program supports mostly all versions of Opera.



Pricing and Availability



Opera Password Recovery Master runs under Windows 9x / ME / NT / 2000 / XP / 2003 and costs $19.95 (USD) for Personal license and $39.85 (USD) for Business license. An evaluation version of Opera Password Recovery Master is available as a free download at http://www.rixler.com/download/oppasrec.zip (0.9 Mb)



About Rixler Software



Rixler Software is an information technology company. Since its foundation in 2003, Rixler Software has focused on developing password recovery and computer security software. For more information about the company and products, visit http://www.rixler.com.



Product page link: http://www.rixler.com/opera_password_recovery.htm

Download link: http://www.rixler.com/download/oppasrec.zip

E-mail: support@rixler.com

Company website: http://www.rixler.com

