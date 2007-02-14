Is it Possible to Live and Work in Paradise? PrintingForLess.com in Livingston, Montana Seeks Top Candidates Nationwide

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --Recently, PFL hired ten new employees and continues to add ten to fifteen per quarter to their unique, e-commerce-based business model. Located next to the Yellowstone River in Paradise County, Montana, PrintingForLess.com (PFL) is hiring highly-educated candidates from all over the country.



“We grew 27% last year and are constantly looking for new team members,” says Andrew Field, PFL President. “We don’t require knowledge of our industry to start, but we are looking for smart, talented people who want to grow with the company and be part of a fun work culture in one of the most beautiful areas of the country.”



At PFL, candidates go through an extensive interview process. The complete process includes: a phone screening, a lengthy in-person or phone interview, extensive testing, and a background screening. This culminates with an all-day interview with PFL management.



In total, the company spends an average of 40 to 50 hours hiring just one employee. If chosen, candidates then go through a 16-week training course to learn extensive product, technical and sales skills needed to work at PFL.



“We are building a world-class company in a great place to live,” says Marne Reed, PFL Human Resources Director. “To be successful, we focus on recruiting, hiring and training the very best employees possible. And it seems to be working. We receive ten to fifteen resumes a day and have received numerous awards for both customer service and innovation. You can live and work in Paradise if you work at PrintingForLess.com.”



If you are interested in applying for a position at PFL, please visit www.printingforless.com or www.youcanlivehere.com for more information.



About PrintingForLess.com

PrintingForLess.com is the first and leading online commercial printing company in the United States. Located in Southwest Montana, PrintingForLess.com provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for its full-color marketing materials. More than 50,000 customers nationwide, mostly small and mid-sized businesses, click on www.PrintingForLess.com for affordable, full-color marketing materials including: business cards, brochures, postcards, newsletters, letterhead, and more. For additional information, please visit our website or call 800-930-6040.



