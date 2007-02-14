iPod Tutorial - Learn How to Use All Your iPod's Hidden Features

Hanover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --iPods are undisputedly the most popular gadgets of recent years. The iPod, however comes with very little documentation. As such, NotePage, Inc. has created a downloadable pdf that explains the ins and outs of iPods.



The free iPod tutorial explains the differences between the iPod models. It also deciphers the technical jargon used on websites to explain the iPods various features and functions.



The iPod tutorial includes screenshots to assist users in setting up the basics, from the date and time, to their contacts. The iPod tutorial is designed to even help advanced iPod users to take advantage of the iPods more advanced and complex features.



The free iPod tutorial can be accessed by clicking the following http://www.feedforall.com/ipod-tutorial.pdf



The iPod tutorial is made available by NotePage, Inc.'s FeedForAll and RecordForAll divisions. FeedForAll software enables webmasters to create, edit and publish RSS feeds. RecordForAll is a desktop audio recording and editing application popular with podcasters.



