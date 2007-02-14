Russell Medical Center Buys an Ecolotec Medical Waste Processor

Huntsville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --Ecolotec announced today a sale to Russell Medical Center, Alexander City, Alabama. The Ecolotec MW 200 will be used to process all of their medical waste. They have been using a medical waste hauler for many years.



"This technology will save the hospital thousands of dollars per year,” stated Mr. Brian Ozier, Vice President of Operations.



Ecolotec manufactures medical waste processing equipment for hospitals. The estimated cost per pound of a typical operation is under $.04 per pound.



For more information visit http://www.ecolotec.com



