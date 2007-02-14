BMC Capital Provides $3.9M Loan for a Mobile Home Park in Page, Ariz.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, February 13, 2007, that it originated a $3.9 million loan for the acquisition of Lake Powell Mobile Home Village, an 8,198,427 sq. foot property located at 1 Cameron Road in Page, Ariz.



“We were able to fund this loan quickly even though it is located in a rural area,” says Mason Whitehead, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas Headquarters. Whitehead originated a 75% loan-to-value mortgage with a five-year fixed rate for the Oregon borrower. The loan also carried a 30-year amortization and declining prepayment penalty. “BMC Capital coordinated all 3rd parties, underwriting and closing while adhering to a tight timeframe that was crucial to the sale,” says Whitehead.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2007.



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



