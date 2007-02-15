AgilityLab Announces Immediate Availability of Agilenotes 2.0

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2007 --AgiltityLab announces an immediate availability of AgileNotes 2.0. New version of AgileNotes now supports rich text (RTF) and plain text (TXT , non-Unicode) file formats in addition to standard Pocket Notes PWI



AgileNotes is an Advanced One-tap Note taker and Word processor for Pocket PC with text and drawing formatting and .pwi, .rtf and .txt files support.



Use AgileNotes to decorate and emphasize your texts and pictures quickly and share them: AgileNotes uses standard format and agile notes can be viewed with standard PocketPC Notes. No proprietary databases or file formats for your important information!



AgileNotes user interface is designed for maximum productivity by using one-tap(tm) operations toolbars for writing and drawing instead of multi-level menus.



Please contact AgilityLab at info@agilitylab.com with any questions, or visit our site http://www.agilitylab.com for more information.

