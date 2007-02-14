BMC Capital Provides $7M Loan for a Multifamily Property in Shoreline, Wash.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, February 13, 2007, that it originated a $7 million loan for the refinance of Meadowbrook Apartments, a 116-unit apartment complex located at 1404 – 1410 NW Richmond Beach Avenue in Shoreline, Wash.



Glenn Gioseffi, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Seattle office, originated a 63% loan-to-value mortgage with a 10-year fixed rate for the Seattle borrower. The loan also carried a 30-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Pacific Northwest and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



