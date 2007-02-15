BMC Capital Provides $1.1M Loan for a Furniture Store in Haltom City, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Friday, Tuesday 13, 2007, that it originated a $1.1M loan for the acquisition of a 20,000 sq. foot building housing Runyon Furniture at 5230 Denton Highway in Haltom City, Texas.



Josh Bailey, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, provided the California borrower with a 10-year fixed rate on a 64% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also carried a 30-year amortization. Howard Matthews of Prudential Real Estate represented the buyer, and Patrick Kevlin of RE/Max North Associates represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance commercial retail loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



