Maple Technologies Offers Clients Real-Time Data Portability

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --Maple Technologies announced new features in its Aspire Information System product that will allow on-demand data-extraction capability for their clients using a number of different format types including the new Excel©-XML format.



Data management and access to data has become a benchmark requirement for any successful business operation. Recognizing this importance, Maple Technologies enhanced its Aspire information system platform to empower clients with on-demand raw data access. This enhancement delivers user-defined data sets in a matter of seconds in highly transportable formats such as CSV and Excel©-XML, which can be downloaded and distributed as required. Coupled with the fact that Maple’s Aspire product is real-time and web-based, client accessibility to data is worldwide, anytime, provided there is an available Internet protocol.



“The ability to access data for analytical purposes, or to provide data to third-party service providers such as actuaries, offers our clients higher levels of control and a competitive edge,” commented Maple’s Chief Technology Officer, Matthew R. Blackley. “With this type of access to data, our clients enjoy greater flexibility to respond to emerging trends or shifting risk exposures.”



Maple Technologies began releasing the data enhancement utility to its client base late last quarter into early first quarter this year, and now includes this feature as a standard element in all new system deployments.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly. Maple Technologies provides services to local, regional and national insurance carriers, captives, reciprocals, risk retention groups, self-insured vehicles, managing general agents and global groups like AIG.

