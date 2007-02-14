Paregam Revenue Growth Tied to Continued Enterprise Application Spendings

Montreal, Quebec, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --Paregam Consulting Group Inc. today announced a 52% increase in revenues for 2006 versus 2005 narrowly missing expectations which indicated a 59% increase. Margins increased by 11% versus 2005. Revenue growth was pushed by continued corporate IT spending on enterprise applications.



Paregam Consulting Group Inc. (doing business as Groupe Conseil Paregam Inc. in Quebec, Canada) is a privately-held information technology and management consulting firm offering services in the enterprise application solution (Oracle JD Edwards, Best/Sage), financial / strategic advisory, business intelligence and process re-engineering marketplace. Offices are located in Montreal, Canada and in Nevada, US with the majority of Paregam’s client-base located in Southern California, Texas, the northeastern U.S. as well as the Canadian Provinces of Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. Paregam’s clients include many Fortune 1000 companies from varied industries such as filmed entertainment, manufacturing, aerospace, professional services, governmental agencies, non-profit organizations, and printed media. Additional information is available on Paregam’s web site at http://www.paregam.com.

