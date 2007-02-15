Phoenix Marketing Consultant Appointed to Two International Nonprofit Positions

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2007 --The president and CMO of a Phoenix-based marketing and communications consulting company – Solutions Marketing & Consulting LLC – has recently been appointed to two international nonprofit positions. Elaine Fogel will serve as the chair of the American Marketing Association’s nonprofit special interest group, connecting almost 800 marketers working for, or serving, the nonprofit sector in North America. She is currently an officer of the AMA Phoenix chapter board.



In addition, Fogel was recently appointed to the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ (AFP) Communications and Marketing Committee. The AFP represents more than 27,000 members in 180 chapters throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China working to advance philanthropy through advocacy, research, education, and certification programs.



As Solutions Marketing & Consulting’s founding president and chief marketing officer, Fogel brings extensive experience in fundraising and services marketing and communications. She is a senior contributor to MarketingProfs and its Daily Fix blog, a publication distributed to over 230,000 marketers worldwide, a contributing writer for The Business Journal, and an author of several published articles, many on marketing and branding.

