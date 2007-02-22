New Georgia Divorce and Family Law Blog

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2007 --Weblogs, or blogs, have become more and more commonplace, and blogs on legal topics provide useful information to consumers of legal services.



Marietta, Georgia, divorce and family law attorney, Stephen M. Worrall, of GeorgiaFamilyLaw.com, The Law Firm of Mullin & Worrall, LLC, has started a new blog on Georgia divorce and family law topics. Entries to date have included useful tips for parents going through divorces on helping their children through the process; information about divorce, debts and bankruptcy; factors affecting fitness in child custody disputes; frequently asked questions about the new Georgia child support guidelines; and summaries of recent divorce and family law opinions in cases in the Supreme Court of Georgia.



The Georgia Family Law Blog can be found at http://sworrall.typepad.com/georgia_family_law/ or by linking through Mr. Worrall's firm website at www.georgiafamilylaw.com.



The blogging landscape is a relatively new area for attorneys, whose blogs are sometimes called "Blawgs" (for Law Blogs). The website blawgsearch.justia.com lists eleven blogs in Geogria (the others are focused on criminal, personal injury, and bankruptcy law issues) . The same site lists 47 blogs in the United States focused solely on family law issues.



People involved in or thinking about divorce, paternity, adoption, child custody, child support or other family law issues will find the site a valuable source of information and education about the process in Georgia.



Mr. Worrall is highly experienced in handling family law matters. He is a member of the family law sections of the Cobb County Bar Association (he is a past President of the section), The Atlanta Bar Association, The State Bar of Georgia and the American Bar Association. He is a member of the Charles Longstreet Weltner Family Law Inn of Court. He is rated AV by Martindale Hubbell, the highest such rating available to any individual attorney.



The firm's practice is concentrated in all areas of family law, including divorce, adoption, prenuptial agreements, domestication of foreign decrees, child custody, child support, property division, alimony, modification, paternity, legitimation, domestic violence, grandparent's visitation. Mr. Worrall primarily practices in the Superior Courts of the metropolitan Atlanta area, including Cobb County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Fulton County, Paulding County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County and Forsyth County, among others throughout Georgia.

