Green - Not Your Mother's Makeup

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --Yes, we have green eye shadow and green color correcting concealers. But green cosmetics are taking on a whole new meaning. Right down to her lipstick, more women are choosing to go green. They're doing it for themselves - to stay healthy in a world filled with toxins. And they're doing it for others - to keep the planet healthy for their children and grandchildren.



What distinguishes an eco-friendly cosmetic company from the rest of the pack? Here are a few models that many cosmetics manufacturers and merchants are adopting.



A planet-friendly company does not overuse disposable shopping bags, or over-package their products.



The company manufactures their makeup in an ethical way. That might include creating products without harming animals or the environment; treating employees (and customers!) well; advertising honestly; giving back to the community in some way, large or small.



The manufacturers create cosmetics that are as free of toxins as is possible. If there is a potentially irritating ingredient, it is noted on the box.



At My Makeup Mirror, a website with cosmetic how-to articles and product reviews, they've gone a step farther and created an ever-growing list of companies that do not test their products on animals. They've also come out with an anti-fur campaign - yes, just after all the international fashion weeks. And a new list of "green" cosmetics companies has just been added to the site.



"We're excited about the slant My Makeup Mirror is taking," a spokeswoman said. "When we started the site, we had no idea we'd go in this direction. But the more research we did on cosmetics' ingredients, manufacturing, and product testing methods, the more we realized that social responsibility can be practiced in every aspect of our lives. Including what makeup we buy."



Women may not be putting bright green shadow on their eyes this season, but they are definitely choosing cosmetics with green in mind.

