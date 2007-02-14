Bitrix Announces Partners Program for Web Site Developers and Integrators

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --Bitrix invites web site developers and integrators to participate in a Partners Program to expand development opportunities and increase business profitability.



Since 1998, Bitrix specialists have been developing Bitrix Site Manager—a full-featured CMS with workflow, e-commerce, e-learning, and many more features included. The software is delivered in source code; comprehensive API is provided for web site developers.



Why choose Bitrix Site Manager CMS?



• Bitrix Site Manager is a developer framework with a well-documented API, allowing partners to provide both simple and complex solutions. Expand your business opportunities and decrease web site development costs with Bitrix Site Manager.



• Bitrix Site Manager is a powerful tool for building web projects, which includes advanced e-commerce facilities, flexible workflow, comprehensive web analytics, a helpdesk system, e-learning capabilities, and much more. Get leading-edge technology to provide efficient services for your clients.



• Bitrix Site Manager is a cost-effective solution. Increase profitability by saving development time and enjoying easy template customization.



• Bitrix Site Manager is secure for you and your clients. It is monitored constantly by independent web-security specialists.



You can explore all the product features online at the Bitrix Virtual Lab.

http://demo.bitrixsoft.com



Why partner with Bitrix?



As a Bitrix partner, you:



• Receive up to a 50% discount on the product. Gain advantage simply selling Bitrix Site Manager.



• Have a strong technology partner; Bitrix promotes your value-added services to clients.



• Receive marketing and sales information to make better promotion of your services.



• Get co-advertising opportunities to promote Bitrix Site Manager.



• Take part in product roadmap discussions and get fast support for creating web projects based on the product.



• Receive free training courses for you and your clients online. We train your staff and help you save even more time.



• Obtain a free Bitrix Site Manager license (to be used on your web site).



• Gain access to the Bitrix customer base.



Prospective partners are asked to complete an application:

http://www.bitrixsoft.com/partners/become.php



If you have any questions, please contact Bitrix Partners Department at partners@bitrixsoft.com.



About Bitrix



Bitrix, Inc. specializes in the development of Content Management Systems (CMS) and portal solutions for managing Web projects and multifunctional information systems on the Internet. Bitrix specialists, by their considerable efforts and skill, developed the Bitrix Site Manager software—a standalone application that provides complex Web solutions. This software tech-corp was established in 1998 by a group of IT specialists. Bitrix continues to hold a leading position in the Web development market, always offering high-standard solutions to its clients and partners.

