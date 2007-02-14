MailFoundry Challenges Anti-Spam Industry to Anti-Spam Appliance Shootout!

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2007 --MailFoundry, the world’s smartest anti-spam solution, today has announced that it challenges the anti-spam appliance industry to a competitive shoot-out to prove its superiority in anti-spam performance combined with its disruptive price point.



“MailFoundry is the most capable anti-spam appliance on the market today at its price point. Bar none. I personally challenge other anti-spam appliances to a performance shootout with any MailFoundry appliance in our lineup.” said David Troup, CEO of MailFoundry. “MailFoundry leads the industry with its MessageIQ anti-spam engine that defeats all types of spam, phishing, hacking and virus attacks at a price point that beats the pants off of the competition.”



Message IQ is the anti-spam industry’s latest generation of spam killing technology that isn’t plagued by learning heuristics, spam spoofing and image spam that easily slips past other systems. MessageIQ is the only anti-spam engine with RedListing technology that works on the network level to defeat spammer’s botnets with zero false positives and 100% effectiveness.



MailFoundry’s MessageIQ does not use any heuristics or “learning” technology such as those found in many commercial and open source based anti-spam systems. MessageIQ targets identified spam with smart anti-spam profiles. As a result, MessageIQ doesn’t guess at spam, it knows spam. This capability gives MailFoundry the highest real world kill rates with the industry’s lowest false positive rates all while operating in a hands-off mode by system administrators.



“You can’t buy an anti-spam appliance today with the features and capabilities found in MailFoundry at the same price point. At best you can purchase a handicapped appliance based on open source technology that marginally kills spam and does an equal job at killing your real email at the same time.” said Troup. “To date, all low cost anti-spam systems have been ‘good enough’. MailFoundry has raised the bar with high performance, low cost anti-spam appliances that are a disruptive force to the anti-spam industry.”



Starting under $1000, MailFoundry’s line of anti-spam appliances are feature rich, enterprise capable solutions with no software restrictions in terms of options and features. On the high end, MailFoundry’s top of the line appliance costs tens of thousands less than the competition with performance unmatched in the industry in terms of kill rates of lowest false positives.



“Today’s enterprise customers are paying 10 times more than they need to for anti-spam. The reality is that spam is an annoying problem. And we’ve attached an annoying price tag to the solution.” exclaimed Troup. “No more will enterprise customers be bled to death for the best anti-spam system available. Its time to free up assets to deal with mission critical problems that face today’s IT managers.”



MailFoundry is the provider of the world’s smartest anti-spam appliances and subscription services that protect more than ten million email addresses world-wide. MailFoundry’s line of network appliances protect from 250 to 30,000 users per unit and each come with a free 30-day trial and can be purchased online at www.MailFoundry.com, by calling 1-888-302-MAIL(6245) or through the world-wide MailFoundry dealer network.

