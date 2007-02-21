HometownQuotes Continues Additions to Staff

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2007 --HometownQuotes brings an assistant affiliate director on board to balance the demands of its ever-expanding affiliate department.



Paul Cuiffo joins Affiliate Director and Chief Operating Officer Matt McWilliams to co-navigate the affiliate department. Cuiffo’s addition to the staff will prove invaluable to the company, which has established itself as a premier player in the affiliate marketing industry.



“This company has grown to new heights within the past year and I’m glad to see that expansion in our affiliate department has required us to add Paul to our team,” said McWilliams.



Cuiffo will assist McWilliams and HometownQuotes by continuing to provide efficient and reliable communication and service to its affiliates, core components to the company’s success.



Originally from Miami, Fla., Cuiffo resides with his wife, Carissa, in Franklin, Tenn. He enjoys music, tennis, golf and baseball.



HometownQuotes will continue to announce staff additions as they occur. From 2005-2006, the staff size tripled and that figure is expected to double again by the end of 2007.



Just a few years old, HometownQuotes’ Affiliate Department expects to pay out more than $6 million to affiliates this year.

