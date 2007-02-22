Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2007 --Empower yourself and increase your knowledge of the Christian community by turning to Milwaukee’s #1 source…Anointed Pages! Anointed Pages is a national publication that profiles religious leadership, Christian business owners, and influential men and women and the lives that they are changing in their ministry and community. Our prayer is that every page will be Anointed by God to heal, strengthen, inform and equip a life changing experience to our readers from all walks of life. Editorial segments will focus on Business, Marriage, Families, Fashion, Today’s Youth, and much more. Anointed Pages also brings you up close and personal with some of the biggest names in Christian music such as Kirk Franklin, Martha Munizzi, Mary Mary and more. The magazine will be released on a bi-monthly basis with an inclusion of two additional issues; Summer and Year In Review.



The first issue's theme is "Raising A Christian Family" and will profile Bishop Darrell Hines of Christian Faith Fellowship Church and Dominion Fellowship Ministries in Milwaukee, WI. The article is entitled, "Having Dominion Over What God Has Given Him". The second issue will profile Bishop Sedgwick Daniels of Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God In Christ in Milwaukee, WI with the entitled article "Faith Based Business."



You are cordially invited to join us for the unveiling of Anointed Pages Magazine with free food and entertainment by Iberia and Rodney Cunningham. This will take place on Saturday, February 24th from 4:00-6:00pm at Mardi Gras Restaurant located at 7926 W. Capitol Drive in Milwaukee, WI.



This event is strictly for Press, Religious and Community leadership. Please RSVP by Wednesday, February 21st to let us know your intentions. You may contact us via email at jodineivy@anointedpages.com or call 414-759-4959.



For more information or to join the email list, please visit http://AnointedPages.com or call (414) 759-4959, or (414) 517-8876 for more information.

