Team Remote ASP Debugger PRO Facilitates Group Development: Saves Time Uncovering Errors In Web Pages

Longueuil, Quebec, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2007 --Active Server Pages (ASP) developers who need to work together as a group gain a key development tool: Spline Technologies' Team Remote ASP Debugger PRO, a unique award-winning ASP Debugging software tool that enables Web developers to edit and debug Active Server Pages both remotely and locally, including directly on production servers. The only professional Web development tool in the world that delivers full-fledged remote ASP debugging functionality for a team of ASP developers, Team Remote ASP Debugger PRO eliminates traditional debugging headaches associated with ASP: the time-consuming process of inserting additional special statements into code to control the ASP debugging process. Team Remote ASP Debugger PRO fully supports native JavaScript and VBScript debugging languages for simple and complex local, remote and team remote ASP debugging scenarios.



Team Remote ASP Debugger PRO works with existing IIS server and does not require any additional installations, manual configuration or attaching to process. The Step-by-Step ASP Debugging Tutorials and a functional multimedia demonstration make it easy for developers to get up and running quickly.



Team Remote ASP Debugger PRO consists of a Client and a Server part. The Server part is installed directly on production server; the Client part can be installed on any remote workstation. Web developers can remotely debug ASP code residing on production servers, locate and eliminate all ASP errors, watch variables and monitor their values, and stepping through every single line of the ASP code.



System Requirements



Team Remote ASP Debugger PRO Server part requires Windows 2000/2003/XP with Microsoft IIS 5.0 or better.



Team Remote ASP Debugger PRO Client part can be installed on any workstation with Windows 2000/2003/XP.



Pricing and Availability



Single License for Team Remote ASP Debugger PRO FULL Edition costs $70.



Expert Priority Support, volume licensing discounts and site licenses are available.



Team Remote ASP Debugger PRO is available now at http://www.RemoteDebugger.com

