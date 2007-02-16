New Telecom Signalling Device Offers Designers Increased Flexibility

Maldon, Essex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2007 --CML’s new CMX865A DTMF codec and telecom signalling combo gives designers increased flexibility when designing new-generation telemetry and telephone based information systems. The low-cost CMX865A offers advanced performance and low power requirements in a small footprint package, making it ideal for Wireless Local Terminals (FCT/FWT/WLL), Private Branch Exchanges (PBXs) and Alarm and Monitoring applications.



The CMX865A offers multi standard signalling capabilities, with data applications being facilitated by a flexible V.23/V.21 FSK (plus Bell equivalent) on-chip modem. Flexible line driver, hybrid and receiver circuits are integrated on-chip, requiring only passive components to build a 2 or 4-wire line interface. A high-quality DTMF decoder offers excellent immunity to falsing on voice and a standard DTMF encoder are included to expand the range of applications suited to the CMX865A.



Host control and data transfer is via a high-speed serial bus that operates in normal and powersave modes, compatible with most simple types of microcontroller serial interface. An embedded USART allows multi-format asynchronous data and unformatted synchronous data to be received or transmitted as 8-bit bytes.



The CMX865A operates from a single 3.0V to 3.6V supply over a temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and is available in 16-pin SOIC (D4) or 16-pin TSSOP (E4) packages.



The 10k-piece OEM guide price is $1.34 (US). Full product specifications, reference design information and the advanced features of the CMX865A are available from the CML website http://www.cmlmicro.com





