InterVations Announces the Release of the RegCOPA Registry Editor V2.02

Sandwich, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2007 --The RegCOPA Registry Editor makes the necessary task of editing your windows registry easier and more convenient. RegCOPA's registry enhancements make editing the Windows Registry simpler than ever. RegCOPA is ideal for people who need to modify registry values regularly. With RegCOPA's shortcuts to registry entries users will never have to waste time running up and down the registry tree again.



RegCOPA extends the Windows Registry and allows users to add comments to any registry entry, enabling quick finding of registry entries.



Registry shortcuts can be placed directly on the desktop enabling instant editing for registry values, or instant key location for registry keys. Bookmarks can also be stored within the RegCOPA product so a list of regularly accessed registry entries can be created just like favourites are added to a web browser. RegCOPA will even generate a "My Registry" based on the bookmarks so only the users entries are visible.



RegCOPA even includes a startup manager so users see all the applications scheduled to load when windows is started. Applications can safely be disable and re-enabled making problem tracking easy and safe. Users can even add comments to the startup manager to make it clear what each entry is for.



RegCOPA is fully compatible with Windows Vista.



For more information on RegCOPA please see our product web page at http://www.regcopa.com. More information on InterVations can be found on our corporate web page at http://www.intervations.com

