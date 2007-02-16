Reksoft Engaged in an Enterprise-Level Platform Based Development Project

St.Petersburg, n/a -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2007 --Reksoft, the software outsourcing and systems integration company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Russia, announced that it successfully accomplished the pilot phase of a project at one of the world’s largest STM publishing house - Springer Science+Business Media.



Springer’s main publishing fields are science, medicine, engineering, economics, architecture, construction and transport. The company owns 70 publishing houses in Europe, Asia and the USA and publishes 1,700 journals and 5,000 new book titles every year, plus databases, online services, conferences and seminars. Behind all of this are some 5,000 employees working in more than 20 countries around the world.



Springer’s Content Management Department was the prime customer of the workflow system that ensures the highest data quality, establishes clear responsibilities for information and process flow, reduces the complexity of processes and harmonizes processes at Springer’s worldwide locations.



Springer began with the journal production processes area. The original solution which automated the journals production workflow was developed based on the EMC Documentum platform. Following its success, Springer decided to extend the process for book production. The system automates all of the book production processes: from initiating a book and preparing content to proofs, to creating hard copies and digital content and finally, to distribution. The system will be based on the Documentum platform.



“For Springer it was very important to have flexibility with respect to capacity for experienced and high qualified Documentum developers. Reksoft provides us with excellent Documentum expertise, the capability to work in a joint international team and the flexibility to add new and qualified project members in a short time frame,” said Werner Fischer, Executive Vice President IT at Springer.



Although Reksoft engineers joined the project in the middle of the development process, the project communications were built up promptly thanks to the excellent knowledge transfer process, thereby ensuring the smooth course of the project. A further challenge was the geographic spread of the team members in Germany, the United States, the Netherlands and Russia, but this challenge was easily mastered and at the end of January 2007 the first phase of the project was completed. The system is expected to be rolled out into operations in a few months and the number of jobs created will be in the hundreds.



“For any Russian outsourcing company it is a unique experience to be involved in the development and roll-out of enterprise-level systems for end customers. Reksoft is the first among Russian companies to provide outsourcing services on specific Documentum technologies, I am proud that Reksoft will be able to demonstrate its experience as a systems integrator on this project, thereby delivering superior value to the customer,” said Alexander Egorov, Reksoft CEO.

