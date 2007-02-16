New Vista Ready Invoice And Cashbook Software For The Small Business

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2007 --EzySoft Developments released Instant Invoice n Cashbook ™ 2007, a quick and simple Windows based software solution for the growing business. It helps business users create, print and e-mail quotations and invoices, track customer payments and outstanding invoices. It also incorporates a fully integrated cashbook module to help users balance their banks, fulfill their tax obligations and prepare a simple set of income and expenses statement.



Instant Invoice n Cashbook ™ 2007 is a major product upgrade of the developer's previous very successful products InstantInvoice 3 and InstantCashBook 3 first released in 2004. This new version incorporates many new time saving and productivity features over its predecessors. For a start, it is ready to run on Vista™ the latest Windows® based operating system. The two products InstantInvoice 3 and InstantCashbook 3 have now been merged to one fully integrated product. However users have the option of just purchasing either the invoice module only, the cashbook module only or both.



This new installment of the product allows users to insert Paypal links to emailed invoices such that recipients of the invoices can securely pay the invoice over the Internet with a credit card. Providing customers with a convenient way to pay their invoices will help businesses better manage their receivables and improve cash flow. Instant Invoice n Cashbook ™ 2007 also allows users to apply payments to multiple invoices in a single form. For users needing to bill at regular intervals or billing cycles, a recurring invoice feature has also been included.



EzySoft Developments says that one of the main attractions of this product is the minimum time and effort needed to setup and get up and running. The developer says, "some of the ways this is achieved is by keeping a clean and simple user interface consistent with general windows applications and by implementing setup wizards, ample demos and movie tutorials."



If you are a small business owner or administrator, and would like a quick and simple software tool to help you get on top of your business paperwork, fulfill your tax reporting obligations while at the same time give you the freedom to focus on your business rather then have worry about software and accounting, give Instant Invoice n Cashbook ™ 2007 a try.



Instant Invoice n Cashbook ™ 2007 runs on Windows 2000/ XP/ 2003 and Vista. To e-mail invoices with links to collect credit card payment over the Internet, users need to open a business account with Paypal. At the time of this writing, it is free to open an account with Paypal.



Prices start from USD79 for either the Invoice or Cashbook module and USD139 for both modules. For more information, to view demos or to download a fully functional trial, visit : http://www.instantinvoice.net/ . Customer service can be reached at : http://www.ezysoft-dev.com/support.htm

