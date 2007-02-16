Average age of Canadians shopping online for critical illness insurance announced by Kanetix

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2007 --Today, kanetix (http://www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, released the results of a study that show the average age of shoppers getting online critical illness insurance quotes through http://www.kanetix.ca/critical-illness-insurance was 42 in 2006—coincidentally the same average age as individuals shopping online for life insurance.



“Like life insurance, critical illness insurance is usually something we only consider as we age, assume more responsibilities and acquire assets we want to protect,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “By age 42, many Canadians have children, mortgages and plans for retirement. Unfortunately, this is also around the time when we start to witness first-hand our friends, family and colleagues afflicted with a critical illness. Thankfully, due to medical advances many survive, but the cost of recovery—like time away from work—can often be disastrous.”



A unique product, critical illness insurance provides a lump sum payment to help with the cost of recovery should the insured become critically ill during the term of the policy. It is often used to help maintain a pre-illness lifestyle. The lump sum payment comes at a time when it’s needed most, to be used in any way. This can mean covering extra health care bills, alternative medicines, business expenses, pay off debts or a mortgage, home renovations or treatment abroad – there are no restrictions on how the money can be spent.



In general critical illness policies cover conditions like cancer, heart attack, stroke, paralysis, organ transplants, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and coma. While most critical illness insurance policies cover many of the same conditions, there may be some variations, so shopping around is key.



Through http://www.kanetix.ca/critical-illness-insurance, a person shopping for critical illness insurance can quickly get quotes by answering 5 simple questions and their name, phone number or email are not required. This is one of the advantages the kanetix critical illness insurance quote service offers, it means consumers can shop anonymously until they are ready to take the next step.



About kanetix

Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's only national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. Users can select the insurance quote of their choice and choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is the leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.



For more information, please contact:



Gregory Ellis

Co-founder, kanetix

1-888-854-2503

http://www.kanetix.ca

