Donald Gordon Carty and the Personal Development Institute Releases The Science of Getting Rich – The book that Inspired The Secret

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2007 --People around the world have been talking about a movie so powerful that it can change the course of your life. It has been the subject of two episodes on the Oprah Winfrey Show and Larry King Live. This movie, The Secret, was inspired by a book written in 1910 by Wallace D. Wattles. “If you follow its philosophy, you can create the life you want—whether that means getting out of debt, finding a more fulfilling job or even falling in love, says Donald Gordon Carty, President of the Personal Development Institute, who has re-released the book behind The Secret - The Science of Getting Rich.



"Something inside of me had me turn the pages one by one, and I can still remember my tears hitting the pages as I was reading it," Rhonda Byrne creator of the movie says. "It gave me a glimpse of The Secret. It was like a flame inside of my heart. And with every day since, it's just become a raging fire of wanting to share all of this with the world."



In this power-packed workbook "The Science of Getting Rich" Wallace D. Wattles and Donald Gordon Carty explain how you can become truly rich, and bring the power of lasting transformation into your life. Wallace Wattles says; “You already possess all the thoughts necessary to change your life for the better. Because That which lives in you is seeking more life; looking for ways of expressing itself in something else. You are a thinking center, capable of original thought; if you can communicate your thought to original thinking substance, you can cause the creation, or formation, of the thing you think about. But you must learn to think and act in a Certain Way. You begin by learning What to Think.



This new release also contains bonus material from The Science of Being Great & The Science of Being Well. Plus Winning Love, Discovering Your Hidden Self & exercises for Concentration and Breathing.



Carty believes you can begin to build and experience a whole new fulfilling life. One you will embrace and treasure for having the courage to discover.



"If you've poured over the various self help books out there, studied them and even followed their advice, yet ended up in the same place that you were before, then you might find this little jewel an enlightened piece that, well, actually works," says Ruby McQueen, trainer. "If you want to change how you are reacting to a situation, then this is the book to get to do just that. It is a life changing, sensible book you can keep with you all the time", says Michael Davis, sales manager.



Published by Personal Development Institute, The Science of Getting Rich: Financial Success through Creative Thought, sells for $24.95 and is available directly from the publisher. Carty is also the author of The Master Key System (2006), Your Invisible Power & Attaining Your Desires (2006), Your Personal Road Map for Success: How to get to where you want to be, (2004), and Within You is The Power (2003).



The Personal Development Institute leads the way; setting standards for best practice in developing peak performance in individuals and teams. We are renowned for our expertise in coaching and guiding personal and organizational growth. Our purpose is to awaken people to a new way of thinking about what it is to be human and what it takes to make life and work more rewarding and fulfilling. We see the Personal Development Institute playing a significant role in the evolution of this new consciousness and serving people as they embrace their own quest for success and fulfillment.



Donald Gordon Carty is an internationally known author, personal training and development coach, and motivational speaker. He coaches clients on life transitions, career changes, short-term project completion, professional sales, and personal transformation. His mission is to empower individuals to make effective choices toward creating a balanced and satisfying life without losing clarity of purpose and direction.



Link to Publication: "The Science of Getting Rich: Financial Success Through Creative Thought" is available online in paperback or eBook format at http://www.thepdi.com/store.htm

