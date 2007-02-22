Innovative web based media player twuCast [too-cast] launches at Trinity Western University.

Surrey, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2007 --It was early summer when Deborah Kriger and Rod Janz of Advance Business Network approached Trinity Western University with the idea of creating a media player for the campus.



Funded through advertising the player would be a revenue generating opportunity for the University as well as highlight “the best of TWU.” Kriger says, “We thought this would be a great project to work with TWU on to build a sense of community among students and also to extend the unique content to the public.” The University jumped on the idea and the project was set in motion. Five months later twuCAST officially launched November 23, 2006.



Called twuCAST [too-cast] the web based media player will stream four types of media – music, audio, video and print. With three streams of music, listeners have the option of choosing alternative Christian rock, soft rock or classical music. As listeners encounter the music, station identification voice-overs pop up randomly with students, professors and staff stating the phrase “I'm 'so-and-so' and you're listening to twuCAST.” There will be links to Spartan Athletics, Theatre and to the award-winning student newspaper Mar's Hill.



For the video junkie there will be many things to browse, varying from experimental short films to faculty talks and guest speakers. Jarred Crossley's student short film “You Breathe Beauty”, which won Gold at TWU's Big Break Film Contest, will be showcased as well as a variety of videos.



Targeted to the 18-45 range of listeners' twuCAST promises to have a little something for everyone. Says Kriger, “There are a lot of internet radio players out there but what makes twuCAST more involved is that the content that drives the player, be it music, video or print is directly related to the University. It's the TWU community that essentially creates its own content so it's a very organic process.”



TWU news, accomplishments and appointments will also be available to read and download tying in the TWU community as well as expanding it to a broader public audience. Ron Kuehl, Senior Vice President of External Relations comments, “We're very excited to be launching this media player. Not only does it connect the Trinity Western University community but it also has a lingering effect as it extends to the public - giving them information and the opportunity to be a part of the atmosphere, talents and educational excellence here at TWU.”



twuCAST is produced by TWU's Communications Department and Executive produced by Advanced Business Network. More information on twuCAST can be found on the website http://www.twucast.ca, or by calling the phone line at 604-513-2012.



