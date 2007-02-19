KidZap! Celebrates Five Years On the Web

Surrey, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2007 --Founded in January 2002, KidZap! has now been having fun and keeping kids safe on the web for five years. KidZap! first started out with a subscription based site for kids and then added a customized subscription based site for churches. There are now over 8000 families, and over 200 churches involved in the program.



With the help of Jeff Holder, Creative director on this project, known for his work on Veggie Tales and many other well known cartoons, KidZap was designed to provide the best content in the world, all in one place, and with all the safety precautions in place.



Kidzap! is a safe, fun and uplifting place for your kids to go on the Internet. KidZap has parent controlled safety features, and kids can learn, and have fun while parents are able to ensure their children are safe.



On the customize-able Church page there is a new Bible Story, game, printable activity, and uplifting cartoon. Everyday there is a new Bible verse, joke, crazy calendar event, and Nutty News from around the world. Check it out!



No one can protect a child 24/7 from the real dangers of surfing the web. But every parent and caring adult, is looking for a safe way to give children a fun, and uplifting on-line experience. With KidZap they can!



Despite the "dot-bomb" era, Internet use by children has surpassed time spent watching TV, and talking on the phone. Therefore, it follows that the Internet, if controlled to alleviate the dangers, is a much-needed effective solution to help kids learn and have fun.



See http://www.kidzap.net

