Sigma Solutions, Inc. Was Listed on the San Antonio’s Top 50 Private Companies List

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2007 --Sigma Solutions, Inc. (http://www.sigmasolinc.com) of San Antonio, TX was listed on the San Antonio’s Top 50 Private Companies list coming in at number 21 as mentioned by the San Antonio Business Journal in the latest issue dated February 9, 2007.



Sigma Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. And has branch office locations in Houston, TX Austin, TX, Dallas, TX, New Orleans, LA, Phoenix, AZ, Santa Fe, NM, and Minneapolis, MN. Sigma has enjoyed consistent annual growth and is ranked as one of the top national resellers specializing in IT Advanced Infrastructure that Advises, Implements, and Maintains (A.I.M.) an enterprise's data systems.



Contact: Sandie Vega of Sigma Solutions, Inc. (210) 348-9876, svega@sigmasolinc.com

