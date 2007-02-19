Mommy’s Company.com Launches BusinessMom.net, the MySpace for Entrepreneur Mothers

Orange County, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2007 --BusinessMom.net (http://www.businessmom.net) is the newest and most innovative result of the Web 2.0 craze. While WAHMs (work-at-home-moms) and mom business owners formerly interacted in linear forums and message boards, they now have the opportunity to create their own “space” in an online community created just for them.



Bunmi Zalob, the Orange County mom behind BusinessMom.net launched the website in February as a sister site to Mommy’s Company.com; a website known for a sarcastic, humorous look at the Mom-Prenuer lifestyle. Mommy’s Company.com (www.mommyscompany.com) was referenced in January on ABC News as a helpful website for mom business owners.



“Being a mom and running a business is completely insane, hilarious, and fun all at the same time. What other business professional regularly picks banana fruit snacks out of their BlackBerry? I wanted to create an online environment where moms could share, network, and inspire each other,” said Zalob.



BusinessMom.net has attracted a cornucopia of diverse entrepreneur mothers.



“We have network marketers, authors, franchise owners, e-commerce retail moms…they’re all coming out to just be a part of this awesome community,” said Zalob.



BusinessMom.net keeps its users engaged through business and lifestyle polls, contests, motivational quotes, and an events page.



The business world has been put on notice. Mom business owners are rallying together to support each other and take Wall Street by storm!



Bunmi Zalob is the Founder and Chief Mom of Mommy’s Company.com (http://www.mommyscompany.com) and BusinessMom.net (www.businessmom.net). An entrepreneur to the core, she started her first business at 18. Bunmi lives in Orange County with her husband and young daughter. She writes columns for several mom-oriented websites.

