Recover Your Email Account Passwords Easily

Taganrog, Rostov, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2007 --Email Password Recovery Master lets users recover email account passwords that have been cached by Eudora, The Bat!, Becky, IncrediMail, Gmail Notifier, Group Mail Free, PocoMail, Forte Agent, Mail.Ru Agent. It provides a friendly interface that makes password recovery very simple. Basically, users will only need to start the program and it’ll retrieve passwords automatically and display them instantly. With a unique recovery algorithm, Email Password Recovery Master is able to recover all passwords, regardless of their length or complexity. Passwords written in foreign languages are recoverable too thanks to the multilingual passwords support.



Computer users have to remember a lot of different passwords for email clients, account logins, web statistics logins, etc. Each of them contains a unique set of digits, words – native and those written in some foreign language. No wonder it’s difficult to remember all passwords! Even if you write them down on paper, this paper may not stand the test of time and be thrown away by mistake or simply lost. In such a situation, Email Password Recovery Master will stretch its helping hand. It can instantly recover email passwords. Other significant features in the program include an ability to store retrieved information in a formatted text file, and an opportunity to copy retrieved information to clipboard. Email Password Recovery Master runs under all versions of Windows and supports almost all versions of email clients.



Pricing and Availability



Email Password Recovery Master runs under Windows 9x / ME / NT / 2000 / XP / 2003 and costs $19.95 (USD) for Personal license and $39.85 (USD) for Business license. An evaluation version of Email Password Recovery Master is available as a free download at http://www.rixler.com/download/empasrec.zip (0.9 Mb)



About Rixler Software



Rixler Software is an information technology company. Since its foundation in 2003, Rixler Software has focused on developing password recovery and computer security software. For more information about the company and products, visit http://www.rixler.com.



Product page link: http://www.rixler.com/email_password_recovery.htm

Download link: http://www.rixler.com/download/empasrec.zip

E-mail: support@rixler.com

Company website: http://www.rixler.com

