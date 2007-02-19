VisionWorks Solutions Inc. Unleashes Their Award Winning Vision Backup Series

Windsor, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2007 --VisionWorks Solutions has done it again making the Server edition of Vision Backup more powerful than ever. Starting with the ability to Backup MS SQL and Exchange Server, and ending with enhancing VISION BACKUP (VB) with a disaster recovery option that will be released soon. The ability to backup Active Directory, which is a part of the System State, is also up their sleeves.



VISION BACKUP (VB) features include File Access Manager for Vision Backup (FAM for VB) which is embedded in the same product. This feature enables the user to have the flexibility to backup ALL files without having to close current in use applications. With the VISION BACKUP (VB) Series, the flexibility of backup to virtually any storage device is accessible at the click of a few buttons.



The VISION BACKUP (VB) Series also has enhanced the optical engine, making backup to blu-ray and high definition discs possible. Not to mention having a new and enhanced tape engine, making backup to tape more reliable than ever.



The series contains all demographic needs for all customers:



Vision Backup Home

Vision Backup Pro

Vision backup Server

Vision Backup W /MS SQL & Exchange



Another main feature is the enhancement of the compression capability, in addition to having the ability to backup files in the terra bytes range.



With VISION BACKUP (VB), backup has never been this powerful.



VISION BACKUP (VB) New Feature Summary

• Backup MS SQL, Exchange

• Disaster Recovery, System State, Active Directory ( Coming Soon )

• The new File Access Manager for Vision Backup (FAM for VB)

• Enhanced Email notification supporting SSL

• Enhanced zip engine

• The ability to backup files in the Terra Bytes range

• Enhanced CD/DVD engine now supports burning capabilities for dual layered DVD

• Smart Crawl Technology (backup by file type throughout your network)

• New Scheduling Technology ( best in class)

• Strong 448 Bit Encryption and Compression



Supported Multiple Media

Vision Backup was designed with multiple media support. The media includes backup and restores from CDR-RW/DVD-RW with Disk Spanning, Tape Drives, FTP/SFTP/FTPS, USB/Flash Drives, Hard Drives/NAS/ZIP/JAZZ and networked client computers.



Pricing and Availability

VISION BACKUP (VB) is currently available to download and purchase directly from



http://www.vwsolutions.com



Purchases are also available through distributors and resellers in USA, Canada and around the world.



Volume licensing and site licensing plans are also available. For more information, email sales@vwsolutions.com or call 1.888.310.6706

