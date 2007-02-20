NTI Introduces Rack Mount SUN KVM Drawer

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2007 --Network Technologies Inc today announced the addition of the RACKMUX® SUN KVM drawer to its popular line of KVM drawers. The drawer combines a rackmount LCD monitor, SUN USB keyboard, and a touchpad mouse in a compact 1RU industrial strength drawer.



Compatible with PS/2 or USB-enabled computers, this versatile KVM drawer is available with an English (US), French, German, Italian or Spanish language keyboard. The LCD supports both 1280x1024 and SUN-compatible 1150x900 video resolutions.



The drawer's unique design provides safety and flexibility. It is equipped with a front panel security lock and is designed to make drawer installation an easy one-person job.



Available for immediate sale, the RACKMUX SUN KVM drawer costs $1,835 with an English (US) language keyboard and $1910 with a foreign language keyboard.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a one-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Additional information about the RACKMUX-S17-SP can be accessed at http://www.networktechinc.com/sun-kvm-drawer-sp.html Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).



Network Technologies Inc web site: www.networktechinc.com

http://www.networktechinc.com/sun-kvm-drawer-sp.html

Network Technologies Inc

1275 Danner Drive

Aurora, Ohio USA 44202

http://www.networktechinc.com

