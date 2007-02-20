As It Was Launches Bible Is-Reel Competition For Church Youth Groups To Create Video, Win Trip To Israel

Stonyford, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2007 --Church youth groups will have the unique opportunity to participate in the “Bible Is-Reel Competition” --a film contest empowering them to use their creative talents in producing a reality-TV style Bible video with an eye toward winning a ten-day “Israel Xtreme” adventure to the Holy Land thanks to ZRG Productions, Inc, producers of the “As It Was” DVD series.



”The “Bible Is-Reel” competition is an incredible opportunity for youth pastors to work with teens to bring the Bible to life by having them research, write, cast, direct and edit videos that tell us how they think it was in Bible times,” says Dana Simons, ZRG Director of Church and Ministry Programs. “As It Was” employs a riveting eyewitness interview technique of filming and acting to relate Bible stories in an accurate, passionate and intriguing method that entertains, educates and inspires further study of the Old Testament.



Partnering with Eagles’ Wings Ministries and the new Christian video-sharing web site, GodTube.com, ZRG Productions, Inc., a film production company with offices in San Francisco, Ca., and Tel Aviv, Israel, hopes to encourage some 20,000 youth workers in 100 cities over the next three months to participate in the nationwide “Bible Is-Reel” competition. The contest will give out “Golden Shofar” awards in several different categories and the Best Picture award winner will receive 10 fully-paid tour fares for the Israel Xtreme trip with Eagles’ Wings Ministries. The Israel Xtreme program is a 7-10 day adventure trip where the kids will participate in outdoor activities and be exposed to different people, and different cultures.



Here’s how it works: First, a youth group will travel back in time to see and hear the characters in the Old Testament tell their stories through the “As It Was” DVD series, filmed on location in Israel. Next, they will travel through the Bible to select their own character and create their own video using the unique “As It Was” Director’s Kit. This “hands-on” media experience will allow each group member to share their unique talents with each other and with youth across the nation and the world. All videos will be posted to a special “As It Was” page on the new Christian website GodTube.com. And finally, youth groups will have an opportunity to submit their video to be judged by the professional filmmakers at ZRG Productions.



For more information about the “Bible Is-Reel” competition, visit http://www.asitwas.com/ or call 1-877-224-8927. To learn more about Israel Xtreme, visit http://www.israelxtreme.com/and to learn more about Godtube, visit www.godtube.com



About As It Was



“As It Was” employs a riveting eyewitness interview technique of filming and acting to relate Bible stories in an accurate, passionate and intriguing method that entertains, educates and inspires further study of the Old Testament. ZRG Productions’ initial product release includes four DVDs in a Faith and Failure series that are approximately 30 minutes in length and cover the stories of Samson, Elijah, Ruth and Jephthah. Each episode is offered in Hebrew, with options for subtitles in English or Spanish or in English and Spanish dubbed versions. A free downloadable study guide is included with each episode to assist in making the DVD series a valuable tool for schools and small groups. In addition, ZRG is developing a curriculum that can be used by church groups or home school educators to teach the Bible.



