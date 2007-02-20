E-consultancy Helps Marketers Win Bigger Digital Budgets

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2007 --Internet research group E-consultancy is hosting a new annual event on 6 March in London called 'Digital Cream', which is aimed at helping marketers to improve their internet operations.



The event is based on feedback from E-consultancy's 47,000-strong user base, and constitutes our response to our question: "What are the biggest operational headaches you face?" The four areas of pain commonly encountered are:



1) Securing the budget...

2) Streamlining the procurement process...

3) Efficient management of agencies / suppliers...

4) Improving results.



The Digital Cream event has been created to specifically address these key issues, through moderated roundtables and client-side presentations. It will help marketers understand how to win budgets, fast-track supplier selection, manage third party suppliers, and improve results.



Area of focus

Delegates choose to focus on one of six subjects: Search Engine Optimisation, Paid Search, Email Marketing, Web Analytics, Affiliate Marketing or User Experience.



Who's coming along?

Delegates already confirmed include senior managers from Tesco, Hotels.com, dabs.com, Citibank, Yahoo!, RBS, Abbey, Hertz, Christian Aid, BSI, Betfair, MyTravel, Euroffice, Expedia, Norwich Union, Estee Lauder, Trinity Mirror, Blinkx, Otto UK, RBI, Centrica, Lloyds TSB, Legal & General, BUPA, Virgin Mobile, Totaljobs, Royal Mail, BAA and TUI.



See the full list of delegates: http://www.e-consultancy.com/digital-cream/who-is-coming.asp



What can you expect to learn at Digital Cream?



* How to create the best possible business case to win investment into internet marketing.



* How to design Request for Proposal (RFPs) that fit your needs and ensure that you attract the right kind of suppliers.



* How to speed up the procurement process and how to choose the best supplier / agency for the job.



* How to maximise and maintain the value of ongoing relationships with service providers and other partners.



Anything else?



* Analysis and practical advice from E-consultancy and assorted industry experts plus hands-on learning via discussion and debate.



* A free and in-depth 'Building The Business Case' guide for the subject of your choice, plus one free Buyers' Guide to help with supplier selection.



* One free Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide you with a best practice template for the subject of your choice.



* Superb networking opportunities with suppliers and client-side marketers.



The event is being held at the New Connaught Rooms in Central London on 6 March 2007.



To find out more visit: www.e-consultancy.com/digitalcream or email dc@e-consultancy.com.



Contact

Charlie Salter on 0207 6814052 or email charlie@e-consultancy.com.



About E-consultancy

E-consultancy is an award-winning UK-based publisher of best practice internet marketing reports, research and how-to guides, to help educate business people and marketers about the internet and e-commerce.



Subscribers pay from as a little as £149 per year to access exclusive and highly practical content. E-consultancy also provides a range of public and in-house training programmes, such as seminars and workshops. It trained more than 2,000 internet professionals in 2006.



More than 100 exclusive E-consultancy events are lined up for 2007, including roundtables and monthly Supplier Showcases.



Want to find out more about E-consultancy?

http://www.e-consultancy.com/about

