PCN’s New CarSpider Finds Car News Fast

Farmington Hills, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2007 --Finding news about your favorite cars just got easier. PCN's exclusive CarSpider™ now searches every major auto site for exactly the news you want, in milliseconds.



Before the CarSpider, finding car news typically required the use of generic search engines. The problem is that most regular search engine results often include irrelevant links from low quality websites.



PCN's CarSpider solves that by limiting search destinations to high-quality automotive portals individually reviewed and approved by PCN editors.



Some of the more popular CarSpider search terms to date have been: “0-60,” “future cars,” ”fastest cars,” “car rumors,” “0 to 60,” and “spy shots.”



The CarSpider is absolutely free and accessible now from PCN's homepage: www.PerformanceCarNews.com



About Performance Car News



Performance Car News is the leading publisher of quantitative data on every production performance car sold in the U.S. Using compiled test results, in-house reviews, and proprietary statistics, PCN lets car buyers and enthusiasts easily sort and compare over 300 of America’s best automobiles—in seconds.



PCN markets its proprietary ratings to manufacturers around the world and presents its data free to consumers at: www.PerformanceCarNews.com

