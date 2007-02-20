A Solution to the Problem of Fuzziness of Information Content

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2007 --An information system may contain documents containing varying information from different sources. For instance: a database contains two or three similar documents that are practically identical in content, but with different headings and modifications in the text itself. A situation when one employee comments on one document and another comments on another document and so on and so forth. First of all, it’s double work (why comment twice or thrice on the same document?), second of all, when next used (if, say, the comments differ) part of the information may be uncalled for.



SearchInform full text search engine based on SoftInform Search Technology successfully solves the problem of information retrieval thanks to its ability to conduct similar search and search identical text at the information indexing stage.



Main features of SearchInform 3.0:

- Phrase search with due consideration to stemming and thesaurus

- New SoftInform Search Technology of search for similar documents

- High indexing speed (from 15 to 30 Gb/hour),

- Index size of 15-25% from the actual size of the text data

- Query caching system

- Support of over 60 most popular text formats, Outlook & TheBat electronic messages, mp3 & avi tags, and logs of MSN and ICQ instant messaging programs

- Correct work with archives

- Universal data sources (indexing of DBMS)



About SearchInform Technologies

SearchInform Technologies was founded in 1995 and has been operating in the area of information technologies with special focus on information searching, storing and processing. The range of company’s products is quite large and encompasses from mass production of single user-oriented products to ready business solutions to be integrated into corporate systems. Owing to its extensive experience in various projects, the company offers its services on developing custom information systems of any complexity.



