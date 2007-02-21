Secetech Driverless Software Copy Protection Dongle

Brossard, Quebec, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2007 --New powerful Unikey Pro was released on Feb 9th 2007. Unikey Pro takes the Unikey product like to new heights with its improved features and functionality. The new features include: supporting Network Environments, regardless of Internet or subnet connections, black and white list support, zero configuration and its 100% compatible with Windows XP SP2 firewall.



New Features

a. No artificial limitation of concurrent users (no more than 65535-1024, which is the max number of available socket)



b. Black and white list support Black listed IPs will be unable to access Unikey Pro



c. Working mode set by developers. For example a developer can set it to search for a local key first and then search for a key on the network or vice versa. (It is also called floating license)



d. Assign the server an IP address or let clients find the server automatically via broadcast.



e. Unikey Pro can work with different networks, even over the Internet or through different subnets.



f. Unikey Pro automatically adds itself in the WinXP sp2 firewall for ease of use.



g. No change for All the APIs.



h. The Network DLL can work with Unikey (the local/standard key).



i. Zero-configuration is necessary, just remove the .ini file and you’re done.



j. Network key servers need aren’t necessary. Unikey Pro is a 100% green software and keeps the same tradition as the driverless dongle. Just copy the .exe and run it.



The difference between UniKey pro and standard alone,

a. There are no artificial limitations to the number of concurrent network user with the network key.



b. The standard key can also work on the network, but it can only accept one remote client/access. (It is good for demo and special customer who needs only 1 license).



UniKey Supports Director

UniKey support for Director MX 2004 is released; you can download the new library from our download area. Now UniKey is supporting a wide range of programming languages, including VC6.0, VC2005 (both 32bit and 64bit), VB, VFP, PowerBuilder, BCB, VS.Net, C, Delphi, Java, RealBasic, MinGW, AutoCAD, WinDev and Director. SecuTech Solution provides a sample for each programming language and offers FREE SDK for customer's evaluation.



UniKey Supports BSD

SecuTech solution released the UniKey support for FreeBSD to extend supported OS of UniKey dongle. Please download the new FreeBSD support from our download area.



To apply a free SDK, please go to,

http://www.esecutech.com/free-SDK-evaluation.htm



About SecuTech and UniKey

SecuTech Solutions Inc. is a company specializing in software license management business systems focusing on the international market with their class leading UniKey product range. Having an extensive and in-depth range of experience within the Software Management Licensing market,



SecuTech has drawn upon this experience to utilize today's cutting-edge technologies to introduce a COMPLETE and affordable solution for today's software vendor markets worldwide

