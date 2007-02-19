Deacom Joins Chemical Manufacturers Association

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2007 --Deacom, Inc. announced today that it has joined the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association (SOCMA). Deacom, Inc. produces the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System for process and mixed-mode manufacturers, including manufacturers of paint, coatings, ink, adhesives, sealants, food and beverages, cosmetics and cosmeceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemicals.



Specialty chemical manufacturing is an ever-changing business, often requiring production of small quantities in a timely manner. These needs are often best met through the use of an integrated batch process ERP system that securely links all areas of a manufacturer.



The DEACOM Software System is specifically designed to handle the requirements of chemical manufacturers by controlling formulation management with infinite user-definable calculations, generating Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) and other regulatory documents, conducting accurate quality control (QC) testing, and performing precise lot tracking and batch ticket generation with complete security and audit trail controls.



As a member of SOCMA, the recognized voice of the batch chemical manufacturing industry that is known for its commitment to performance improvement, entrepreneurial attributes, innovative initiatives, and constructive impact on regulatory and legislative decisions, Deacom will aid SOCMA objectives through increased chemical manufacturing industry involvement. This support was demonstrated by Deacom’s first exhibition at SOCMA’s InformexUSA show, held February 13-16, 2007 in San Francisco, CA.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting & ERP Software System, or to schedule an online demonstration, call (610) 971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association (SOCMA)



SOCMA is a leading chemical manufacturing trade association, serving the specialty batch and custom chemical industry. Its more than 300 members include companies of all sizes that manufacture, sell and/or provide products and services for the chemical industry. SOCMA’s member companies encompass every segment of the chemical manufacturing industry, and manufacture 50,000 products annually valued at $60 billion dollars. Learn more about SOCMA by visiting www.socma.org.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

