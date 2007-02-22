HometownQuotes’ Affiliate Manager Earns Multiple Nominations

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2007 --HometownQuotes’ Affiliate Manager, Matt McWilliams, has been nominated for three awards on the online affiliate marketing forum, ABestWeb.



Tied for receiving the most award nominations, McWilliams is in the running for Best New Member, Best New Outsourced Program Manager and Best In House Affiliate Manager – two of which require establishing membership within the past year.



“I’m really excited and honored to be nominated for ABestWeb’s awards,” said McWilliams. “ABestWeb is my home away from home and it’s truly humbling to be considered for their awards.”



McWilliams took over HometownQuotes’ affiliate department less than a year ago and has not only maintained the company’s reliable service, but significantly grown the department as well. Under his direction, the affiliate department expects to pay out more than $6 million to affiliates this year.



ABestWeb is the fastest growing and largest online affiliate marketing forum and honors and nominates members in more than twenty categories.

