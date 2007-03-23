BigHeds' Adventures Children's Book Author Tumeka Harris To Honor Children With Monthly Golden Strawberry Award

Canton, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2007 --"BigHeds' Adventures" author Tumeka Harris will honor children between the ages of five and 10 years with the monthly Golden Strawberry Award, for those kids who exhibit good behavior at home, in their schools and in their communities.



"Where many of today's youth are spotlighted for bad or disruptive behavior, the Golden Strawberry Award will acknowledge kids for their positive actions," says Tumeka Harris, author of the popular illustrated children's book series, "The BigHeds' Adventures."



Harris has based "The BigHeds' Adventures" on encouraging and empowering youngsters to do the right thing. Designed for youth aged 4 to 8 years, the series is full of suspense, drama, and humor. "The BigHeds' Adventures" chronicles the journey of colorful cosmic creatures with tiny bodies and big heads that aim to empower today's youth with lessons on how to express love, respect for others, and to build confidence. Written and illustrated for children to easily follow, the stories hope to help children understand the importance of being kind to others, to bolster their self-esteem, to accept others' uniqueness, and to spark a love of reading.



"I found that children face so many challenges in this world. They need to be encouraged and they want to know that they are loved. These experiences inspired me to write this series of books that help kids understand that name-calling, being mean, and a lack of self-control, causes stress and unhappiness for everyone." Harris says.



If your child or a child you know is between the ages 5 to 10, sweet loving, kind and deserving of this award, present their name for the Golden Strawberry Award. Submit a description of their loving and kind actions to http://www.bigheds.com/award.htm and they could be a winner.



To learn more about Tumeka Harris and "The BigHeds' Adventures" visit http://www.bigheds.com

