New Author David L Jumps On To The Scene With Thriller OVER YOUR DEAD BODY

OVER YOUR DEAD BODY (Total Package Publishing, 2007, ISBN 978-0-9789276-0-8) by David L is a psychological thriller that keeps the reader in suspense to the last page. Written with character specific realism, OVER YOUR DEAD BODY captures the essence of people living in today's urban America. The plot could apply to any apparently happily married couple as a happy family man decides he wants to murder his wife and turn into a fugitive with his two children. Adding to the plot is the best friend who has witnessed the husband's change from family man to murderer and must decide whether to turn him in or not.



“Daily in the newspaper, we hear about the happy family man who has a secret life unknown to everyone, or the happy couple whose marriage ends in unexpected murder,” said David L. “In OVER YOUR DEAD BODY, I wanted to explore what drives these seemingly normal people over the edge to commit the unthinkable.”



Gripping from page one, OVER YOUR DEAD BODY is the story of Preston and Janelle Price, a seemingly happily married couple living in New York City. One night out of the blue, Janelle accuses Preston of adultery when Preston returns late from a co-workers apartment. Preston is innocent of the adultery but her accusations and rage trigger a burning resentment that will change their marriage and end one of their lives.



“Nobody knows what it is that can set off a chain reaction that drives a person to hate and murder,” said David L. “OVER YOUR DEAD BODY shows how it can be done and the terrible consequences for everyone involved.”



David L is a critically acclaimed author residing in Brooklyn, New York. Active in the community, he works with emotionally disturbed at risk youth. He has a Masters Degree in Clinical Social Work Administration from Fordham University.



Additional information on David L and OVER YOUR DEAD BODY may be obtained at http://www.totalpackagepublications.com.

